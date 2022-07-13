On July 13, 2022, Global China Hub senior fellow Michael Schuman published an article in the Atlantic, “How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order”.

“What began as a trade war over Beijing’s discriminatory business practices and a tech war to dominate the industries of the future is now an ideas war—a battle to establish the norms that govern global affairs. The U.S. and China are locked in a struggle to define how countries interact, the legitimacy of different forms of governments, the rules of commerce, and the meaning of human rights,” Schuman writes.

