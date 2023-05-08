On May 8, Sec. Mark Esper and Sec. Deborah Lee James, Co-Chairs of the Atlantic Council’s Commission on Defense Innovation Adoption, co-wrote an article in Defense One discussing two key recommendations from the Commission’s recently released interim report. First, DoD needs more flexibility to reprogram funds within fiscal years without congressional approval. Second, DoD program managers should have fewer but larger portfolios so they can shift resources and technologies, threats, and priorities evolve.

