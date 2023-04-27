Amb. Shapiro tweeted an interesting article on WhatsApp diplomacy by Joze Pelayo and Yulia Shalamov. During the COVID-19 pandemic, WhatsApp became the premier tool of communication, they write, and go on to explain how WhatsApp upended Middle East diplomacy and what the US can learn from it.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies, a board of trustees member of International Crisis Group, and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and Global Board of Advisors at The Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security in Jerusalem.

