Original source

On March 6, the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s Center for Global
Security Research featured Forward Defense senior fellow Robert Soofer and Forward Defense deputy director Mark Massa in their ongoing speaker series. In the dialogue, they discuss the future of homeland missile defense, specifically in reference to their co-authored report, “‘First, we will defend the homeland’: The case for homeland missile defense.”

Fellow

Robert Soofer

Senior Fellow

Forward Defense

Arms Control Defense Policy

Staff

Mark J. Massa

Deputy Director

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Defense Policy National Security

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.

Learn more

Related Experts: Robert Soofer and Mark J. Massa

China Defense Policy Defense Technologies Missile Defense Russia United States and Canada