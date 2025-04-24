On March 6, the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s Center for Global
Security Research featured Forward Defense senior fellow Robert Soofer and Forward Defense deputy director Mark Massa in their ongoing speaker series. In the dialogue, they discuss the future of homeland missile defense, specifically in reference to their co-authored report, “‘First, we will defend the homeland’: The case for homeland missile defense.”
