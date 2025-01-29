On January 28, Forward Defense senior fellow Robert Soofer was cited in a New York Times article entitled, “Trump Orders an ‘Iron Dome’-Style Defense System. Experts Are Skeptical.” The article quotes Soofer’s recent report, “‘First, we will defend the homeland’: The case for homeland missile defense” on how the “current approach to homeland missile defense will no longer suffice for US national security goals.”
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.