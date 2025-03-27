On March 25, Forward Defense senior fellow Robert Soofer was quoted in a Brookings report entitled, “An Iron Dome for America?” The article features insights from Soofer’s recent report, “‘First, we will defend the homeland’: The case for homeland missile defense.” Brookings author Michael E. O’Hanlon argues that Soofer’s proposal offers a more realistic alternative to Trump’s ambitious “Golden Dome” vision, suggesting it “could protect against accidental, unauthorized, or ‘rogue state’ launches or limited strikes” while running “less risk of provoking an all-out arms race, given its limited capabilities.”

