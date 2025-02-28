On February 25 Forward Defense senior fellow Robert Soofer was interviewed by Dr. Adam Lowther, Strategic Advisor to the ANWA Deterrence Center, on the NucleCast podcast. In the episode, they discussed the evolving threats from countries like North Korea, Russia, and China, and the need for a robust missile defense strategy that reassures allies and deters adversaries.
