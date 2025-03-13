On March 12, Forward Defense senior fellow Robert Soofer was interviewed by Ankit Panda, host of the “Thinking the Unthinkable” podcast on War on the Rocks. The episode discussed the Trump administration’s plan for an American “Iron Dome” and the questions it raises for US missile defense and the strategic vulnerability in the United States today.
