On August 5, Forward Defense senior fellow Robert Soofer spoke on Voice of America Korea about the necessity of trilateral cooperation between the United States, South Korea, and Japan in order to deter North Korean and Chinese aggression. He remarked on the utility of high-level communication between the three countries.
“The objective here is to ultimately deter North Korean attacks, as well as Chinese attacks.”
