On March 29, 2023, Forward Defense senior fellow Robert Soofer was quoted in Newsweek about the US nuclear arsenal. Soofer said, “The U.S. government will do whatever it takes to keep [the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile] in a ready state or reliable state until Sentinel comes online. There are things that we can do in extremis to keep the systems in service longer.”

