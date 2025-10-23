On October 22, Katherine Spencer, program assistant at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, was published in Eurasianet on Russia’s increasing internet restrictions and blackouts.
The Kremlin’s growing capabilities to throttle the web may establish a disconcerting precedent for other authoritarian-minded governments in the region.
Related Experts:
Katherine Spencer
