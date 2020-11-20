On November 20, Forward Defense Deputy Director Clementine Starling was quoted in a Space News article titled “Biden likely to stay course on Space Force and defense investments.” In this piece, Starling noted that a Biden administration will likely place an emphasis on investing in new and advanced technologies.
Obviously there will be trade-offs. But in the long run I think we will start to see more of a focus and investment in new technologies including cyber, space, directed energy, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing.
