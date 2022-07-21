Stefanini featured in Taiwanese news and Italy’s Agenzia Nova

On July 19-20, Taiwan News, Radio Taiwan International, and Agenzia Nova featured Stefano Stefanini, who travelled to Taiwan as a member of the Atlantic Council delegation. In reference to former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo’s statement that “a Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency,” Stefanini emphasizes that it would be an international matter.
