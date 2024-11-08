On November 8, Stephen Rodriguez, senior advisor at Forward Defense, published a piece in Defense News entitled “The US Navy is at risk of losing vital shipbuilding skills.” Rodriguez reflects on the state of the maritime defense industrial base and its struggles recruiting and retaining a skilled workforce to meet the challenges of increased demand. He highlights the work of the Navy and non-governmental actors to level-up the maritime defense industrial base workforce, noting, “if we work together, locally and nationally – across government, businesses and community – we can boost the American economy through a resurgence of manufacturing.”

