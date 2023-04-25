In the April 2023 Issue of Longitude, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Marco Tantardini published an article on the history and future of lunar and Cislunar or xGEO (the area between the Earth geosynchronous orbit and the Moon) space missions. Tantardini discusses how this zone could become the next frontier of economic and security competition.

Some strategic thinkers are looking at xGEO not only as a destination, but in the context of Earth-centric disputes. Backup satellites could be stored at higher orbits, as a strategic reserve

