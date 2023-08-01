In the August 2023 Issue of Longitude, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Marco Tantardini published an article on how the uncertainty and high cost associated cancelling missions and programs in the space industry can demoralize its workforce and result in job insecurity.
Despite the salary level not being competitive with respect to the private sector, and the risk of not being renewed as a civil servant when a new office is formed is almost certain, serving can be considered as the ultimate experience in a career…
