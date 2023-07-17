In the June 2023 Issue of Longitude, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Marco Tantardini published an article on the complexity of recovering manned spacecraft from orbit and landing them on other bodies in the solar system.
Further than the Moon is Mars, where only the US and China have been capable of diving into the thin and tricky atmosphere and landing a robotic spacecraft without crashing.
