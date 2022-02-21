Thomas Warrick in in al-Ghad al-Arabi on televised Russian rhetoric

On February 21, Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative senior advisor and Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Thomas Warrick interviewed live with Cairo-based news channel al-Ghad al-Arabi, to discuss a same-day televised Russian national security meeting. Warrick criticized the Russian broadcast as political theater, and not an indication of Putin’s actual military intentions.
