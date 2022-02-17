On February 17, Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative senior advisor and Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Thomas Warrick was quoted in a WUSA9 article titled “DC police lieutenant under investigation for possible ties to white supremacists.” Warrick advocated for patience and diligence in investigating a DC lieutenant’s potential radical ties.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.