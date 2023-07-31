On July 14, Aleksandra Gadzala Tirziu published an article in The New York Sun on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. She remarks that, in the wake of major riots in France, Modi’s attendance at the Bastille Day parade in Paris underlines how both leaders have been accused of weakening democratic values. In addition, while both countries are determined to “go it alone” in the security domain, India has been much more successful at executing that vision.

If [Macron] turns out to be right [that India will play a decisive role in France’s future], it will be because of Mr. Modi’s efforts to fortify India’s borders, shore up its military, and protect—however imperfectly—its values. The gravity of Atmanirbhar Bharat [self-reliance] is a far cry from the naiveté of Mr. Macron’s “strategic autonomy.”

