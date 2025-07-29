On June 11, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Guido Torres was interviewed by Expediente Público on the topic of China’s growing aerospace presence in South America and its implications for transparency, sovereignty, and regional security. Torres warned that China is leveraging space cooperation agreements in South America, particularly in Argentina and Chile, to establish facilities that may serve dual-use (civilian and military) purposes, raising concerns about transparency and sovereignty.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.