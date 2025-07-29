On May 28, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Guido Torres moderated a FIU Gordon Institute space panel, which explored emerging security challenges in the space domain. The conversation highlighted the growing threat of anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons and their impact on international stability and defense strategies. Panelists underscored the importance of space-based surveillance and intelligence, noting the vital role satellites play in supporting national security and military capabilities.
