Hide
original source

On July 6, Forward Defense assistant director Christian Trotti was interviewed by Inside Unmanned Systems. Trotti answered questions on how uncrewed systems are impacting the traditional paradigm for warfare.

Staff

Christian Trotti

Assistant Director

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Defense Industry Defense Policy
Forward Defense

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.

Learn more

Related Experts: Christian Trotti

Defense Industry Drones Eastern Europe United States and Canada