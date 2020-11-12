The premiere of “Veterans Day 2020,” written by Atlantic Council Nonresident Senior Fellow Michelle Kholos Brooks and produced by Senior Fellow Steven Grundman, was featured by a variety of news outlets, theater sites, and veterans service organizations. “Veterans Day 2020” was adapted from the Brooks’ stage play “War Words,” and aired on the eponymous holiday at 4:30 p.m.

“War Words” is based on Brooks’ interviews with veterans and their families. The filmed adaptation premiering Veterans Day was produced in partnership with the Arena Stage theatre in Washington. The event is part of the Council’s Forward Defense practice, which uses the arts to help Americans better connect to and engage with US foreign defense policy and work to solve the country’s complex security issues.

