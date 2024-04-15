On April 15, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Samantha Vinograd appeared on CBS News to discuss Israel-Iran tensions after Israeli air defense, supported by the US and allies, intercepted over more than 300 Iranian drones and missiles.
