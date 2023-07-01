On July 1, 2023, Global China Hub Nonresident senior fellow John Culver was quoted in the New York Times on what a potentially souring relationship between China and Russia could mean. “Downsizing the number of troops along the border has allowed China to prepare for the greater potential for conflict over Taiwan or the South China Sea or with India,” Mr. Culver said. “I don’t think enough has happened to make them rethink that, but for the first time they have grounds to wonder if maybe they have to.”

Additionally, nonresident fellow Wen-ti Sung, was also quoted as saying, “Russia’s main incentive is to drive up the price of its friendship to get more out of its dealings with China. Russia can do this when it appears reckless and unpredictable, not unlike North Korea.”