On January 30, FD Nonresident Senior Fellow Thomas Warrick offered his expert opinion on the recent drones strikes in Iran conducted by Israel. Warrick argues Israel’s use of quadcopter drones in the strike not only left the Iranian regime humbled militarily and technologically, but also sent a strong reminder to the United States and the “need for more effective US action to disrupt Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.”

