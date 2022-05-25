On May 25, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow and Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative Senior Advisor Tom Warrick was interviewed on Newsy. Warrick discussed the US Department of Homeland Security’s response to the Uvalde, Texas shooting.
“[The Border Patrol Tactical Unit] are among the best qualified, best trained personnel that DHS has.”
