On March 17, Forward Defense and Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East Programs Nonresident Senior Fellow Thomas S. Warrick and former DHS official Javed Ali published an article in the Cipher Brief titled “Grants to fight terrorism are only the beginning.” In the article, Warrick and Ali argue for comprehensive funding and a nation-wide approach to tackle domestic violent extremism.
Now—in early 2021—is the time to start address domestic terrorism with the urgency and seriousness that this threat to American democracy deserves.
