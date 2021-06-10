On June 10, Forward Defense and Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs Nonresident Senior Fellow Thomas S. Warrick and homeland security expert Javed Ali published an op-ed for the Cipher Brief titled “Ushering in a transparent revolution in cybersecurity.” In the op-ed, Warrick and Ali discuss the need for partnerships between the government and technology stakeholders, to avoid using private information taken for cybersecurity efforts for partisan purposes, and for adequate resourcing.

…given the need in cybersecurity for information-sharing, speed, and strong collaboration between the public and private sectors—a critical feature that sets cybersecurity apart from other aspects of national security—defaulting to a secretive and insular approach would be a mistake.