On April 21, Forward Defense senior fellow and acting director of Rafik Hariri Middle East Programs Thomas Warrick was interviewed on Newsy Tonight. Warrick breaks down the Russian offensive in Ukraine, and notes that the next few weeks will be a critical time for the Ukrainian resistance.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.