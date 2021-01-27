On January 27, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Thomas Warrick was quoted in an article in the Wall Street Journal titled “DHS issues its first bulletin for domestic extremists.” In the article, Warrick is quoted on the bipartisan nature of this latest DHS development, which he characterizes as a return to normal.

The real purpose of [the bulletin] is to signal a bright-line distinction that existed under Republican and Democratic administrations that acts of violence will trigger a law-enforcement response—constitutionally protected speech won’t.