On September 21, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Thomas Warrick was quoted in Bloomberg Government. He expressed concern about congressional gridlock and its subsequent effects on the expected expiration of several DHS protection measures. Warrick warns that these safeguards are integral to US national security.
What I worry is about the idea that we’re not shoring up our defenses at a time when it’s hard to predict where the next attack or serious threat is going to come from.
