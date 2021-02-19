On February 19, Forward Defense and Middle East Center Non-Resident Senior Fellow Thomas Warrick was quoted in a Lawfare blog titled “How to Understand Iranian Information Operations.” In this piece, Warrick claims that Iran is using disinformation tactics as a retaliation tactic, asserting national power without direct escalation.
As the Atlantic Council’s Thomas Warrick notes, Iran’s influence activities may not be as much of a shift in strategy as a shift toward using disinformation as a retaliation tactic.
