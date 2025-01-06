On December 28, Thomas S. Warrick, director of the Future of DHS project at the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security and a nonresident senior fellow at the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative, was quoted in The Washington Post on the discussion within the incoming Trump administration on H-1B visas, which allow highly-skilled immigrants to work for a period of time within the United States. He states, “The Trump White House has the danger of turning into a snake pit when different factions within Trump’s world compete for his attention.”

Many people during the first administration feared that whoever talked to Trump last before he made a decision, that’s what he would do. I can say firsthand this actually does happen.

