On May 3, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Thomas Warrick testified before the Transportation & Maritime Security Subcommittee of the House Committee on Homeland Security. In his testimony, Warrick spoke on the decline in morale among the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), arguing in favor of The Rights for the TSA Workforce Act of 2021.
[The US Department of Homeland Security] is not without success stories, and you should know that success in turning morale around in DHS is not only possible, it has happened many times