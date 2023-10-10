For the American think tanker, there are a number of questions — from the future of the Strip to new fronts, from regional integration to domestic politics — that Israel is asking itself in deciding the timing and methods of the counter-offensive against Hamas

From a purely military point of view, Hamas lost the war the moment it decided to start it. Israel is a far superior power, and in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks by Hamas, the Israeli public appears deeply shocked, incredibly united and firmly resolute in the work to be done.

Related Experts: William F. Wechsler