For the American think tanker, there are a number of questions — from the future of the Strip to new fronts, from regional integration to domestic politics — that Israel is asking itself in deciding the timing and methods of the counter-offensive against Hamas
From a purely military point of view, Hamas lost the war the moment it decided to start it. Israel is a far superior power, and in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks by Hamas, the Israeli public appears deeply shocked, incredibly united and firmly resolute in the work to be done.