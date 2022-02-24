Hide
On February 24, US Air Force fellow Lt Col Tyson Wetzel was quoted in a Task & Purpose article titled “Here’s what those mysterious white ‘Z’ markings on Russian military equipment may mean.” His comments clarified the purpose of Z markings recently seen on Russian military equipment as a deconfliction measure meant to prevent friendly fire.

