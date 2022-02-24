On February 24, US Air Force fellow Lt Col Tyson Wetzel was quoted in a Task & Purpose article titled “Here’s what those mysterious white ‘Z’ markings on Russian military equipment may mean.” His comments clarified the purpose of Z markings recently seen on Russian military equipment as a deconfliction measure meant to prevent friendly fire.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.