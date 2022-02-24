Senior US Air Force fellow Lt Col Tyson Wetzel was quoted in the National and news.com.au. The articles, titled “Russian forces strike major cities in Ukraine as Putin launches full-scale invasion” and “‘Failed state’: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to ‘cripple’ Ukraine as war looms,” respectively, pull from Wetzel’s commentary on Ukraine in an event on “Russia’s six scenarios for a new Ukraine invasion,” discussing Russian cyberattacks and future strategy.

