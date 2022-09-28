On September 18, Lieutenant Colonel Tyson Wetzel was quoted in 19FortyFive for his article in the Atlantic Council’s “Airpower after Ukraine” series regarding why Russia failed to achieve air supremacy in Ukraine.
Russian forces have failed to control the skies, and have suffered huge aircraft losses that have hindered their air support for the ground invasion.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.