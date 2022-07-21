Wide coverage of Atlantic Council delegation in Taiwan continues

On July 20, the Atlantic Council delegation trip to Taiwan received coverage by an array of news outlets across the world, including Taipei Times, Taiwan Today, NHK World – Japan, and Stars and Stripes. Taipei Times featured the delegation leader, former US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, on the front page, highlighting his examination of the defense strategy on cross-Strait affairs. In NHK World – Japan, Secretary Esper is quoted saying, “Taiwan is on the front lines of this epic contest [between China and the rule-based international order].”

