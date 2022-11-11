Wieslander in Chatham House interview:”How will Sweden’s right turn affect its foreign policy priorities?”

Although the Sweden Democrats are not formally part of Sweden’s new government, the ruling minority coalition will depend on parliamentary support from the far-right party, giving them influence over government policy for the first time. This represents a clear shift to the right for a country with a long history of social democratic governments. How will this change Sweden’s international profile? And are the Sweden Democrats likely to have any real influence over Sweden’s foreign and defence policy?
Director for Northern Europe Anna Wieslander gives her insights to Chatham House.
