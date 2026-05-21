Wieslander in Swedish media ahead of NATO meeting in Helsingborg

On Thursday, May 21, Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, featured extensively in Swedish TV and radio to comment on the upcoming NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Helsingborg. Appearing on P1 morgon, Tv4 Nyhetsmorgon, P4 extra and Radio Sweden Wieslander’s main message was that the meeting comes at a time when the alliance is under historically severe strain following the Trump administration’s threats to seize Greenland, tensions surrounding the war in Iran, and U.S. troop withdrawals in Europe. However, she emphasized that no major announcements were expected from the Helsingborg meeting, which would primarily serve to set the stage for the leaders’ summit in Ankara on July 7.

“There are two parallel developments currenlty creating major challenges. The first is that political crises have continued to pile up (…) and, on top of this, the United States wants NATO to fundamentally shift towards a Europe-led alliance,” Wieslander said on Tv4 Nyhetsmorgon, adding that this amounts to “the most significant transformation NATO has had to undertake since the alliance was founded in 1949.”

Watch the full interview on TV4 Nyhetsmorgon here to learn more, or listen to her other appearances by clicking on the links above. All programmes except Radio Sweden are recored in Swedish.

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