Hide
Full article

Anna Wieslander, the Atlantic Council’s director for Northern Europe, said in an interview to Wall Street Journal China that Poland’s hard-line stance on the Ukraine war could create a potential rift within NATO if the Polish government pushes for a strong and rapid NATO response to Russia. However, she said, the government has shown restraint and judgment, waiting for the truth to come out and brewing with allies for the next action.

“They did remain calm and acted in a very disciplined way, which directly benefited NATO,” she said.

Further reading

Mon, Oct 17, 2022

Wieslander speaks to BBC on Russian nuclear threats

In the News By

Europe & Eurasia Northern Europe

Wed, Oct 5, 2022

Wieslander on “How the war in Ukraine has remade Europe” in the Washington Post

In the News By

“NATO’s gravitational center has also moved north, too, toward Finland and Sweden, two traditionally neutral nations that were so shocked by Putin’s invasion that they applied to join the alliance. As Anna Wieslander, who heads the Stockholm Atlantic Council Office, said, the last time Sweden joined a European alliance was in Napoleon’s time, more than […]

Europe & Eurasia NATO
Wieslander in WSJ China on Polish missile incident

Fri, May 13, 2022

Why Finland and Sweden can join NATO with unprecedented speed

New Atlanticist By Christopher Skaluba, Anna Wieslander

Both have put in the prescient and painstaking work to make a potential transition from partner to member so straightforward.

Defense Policy European Union

Related Experts: Anna Wieslander

NATO Northern Europe Security & Defense