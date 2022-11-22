Wieslander in WSJ China on Polish missile incident

Anna Wieslander, the Atlantic Council’s director for Northern Europe, said in an interview to Wall Street Journal China that Poland’s hard-line stance on the Ukraine war could create a potential rift within NATO if the Polish government pushes for a strong and rapid NATO response to Russia. However, she said, the government has shown restraint and judgment, waiting for the truth to come out and brewing with allies for the next action.

“They did remain calm and acted in a very disciplined way, which directly benefited NATO,” she said.

