“This is a long-term game about the future of our security order. This is about the type of world we want to live in,” said Wieslander.
Further reading
Thu, Feb 17, 2022
Wieslander interviewed by Radio Sweden on the history of NATO-Russian Relations
Since the 1990’s, many have contemplated Russian NATO membership and an EU-led European security order. Russia’s admission into NATO’s Partnership for Peace in 1994 established many areas of Russian-NATO cooperation around the world. However, Putin’s rise to power and increased opposition to the US-led world order caused early optimism to deteriorate into full-blown confrontation.
Thu, Feb 10, 2022
Wieslander interviewed by BBC Radio on “Finlandization” of Ukraine
BBC: What does Finlandization refer to? Wieslander: It refers to the status of Finland during the Cold War when they had to enter a friendship cooperation and mutual assistance pact with the Soviet Union in 1948 and how they managed their relationship with the Soviets after that. Basically, limiting their sovereignty and space of maneuver […]
Wed, Feb 9, 2022
Wieslander on “Finlandization” of Ukraine in New York Times
“‘Finlandization’ would appear to rule out [the possibility of NATO membership for Ukraine] and allow Moscow a heavy hand in Ukrainian affairs — concessions Kyiv and NATO have rejected as unacceptable, ” wrote the New York Times. “All of this goes against what Ukraine has been striving for,” said Anna Wieslander, director for Northern Europe […]