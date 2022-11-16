Wieslander interviewed by Sveriges Radio on missile striking Poland

“Ukraine has a right to self defence,” Anna Wieslander said to Sveriges Radio. This incident would not have occurred “if Russia was not attacking Ukraine.”
Further reading
Mon, Oct 17, 2022
Wieslander speaks to BBC on Russian nuclear threats
In the News By
Wed, Oct 5, 2022
Wieslander on “How the war in Ukraine has remade Europe” in the Washington Post
In the News By
“NATO’s gravitational center has also moved north, too, toward Finland and Sweden, two traditionally neutral nations that were so shocked by Putin’s invasion that they applied to join the alliance. As Anna Wieslander, who heads the Stockholm Atlantic Council Office, said, the last time Sweden joined a European alliance was in Napoleon’s time, more than […]
Fri, May 13, 2022
Why Finland and Sweden can join NATO with unprecedented speed
New Atlanticist By Christopher Skaluba, Anna Wieslander
Both have put in the prescient and painstaking work to make a potential transition from partner to member so straightforward.