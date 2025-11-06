Wieslander on Deep Dish on Global Affairs Podcast

Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, featured on Thursday November 6 in the Deep Dish on Global Affairs Podcast by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs on the Arctic.

Wieslander discussed how the Arctic from a European perspective has gone from a non-tension area with essentially no focus on security issues, to an area of increasing tensions where Russia, China, NATO, and the United States are all racing for influence.

Wieslander is also joined in the discussion by Dr. Leslie Vinjamuri, President & Chief Executive Officer, Chicago Council on Global Affairs as well as by Journalist Kenneth R. Rosen.



