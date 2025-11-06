Wieslander on Deep Dish on Global Affairs Podcast

Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, featured on Thursday November 6 in the Deep Dish on Global Affairs Podcast by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs on the Arctic.
Wieslander discussed how the Arctic from a European perspective has gone from a non-tension area with essentially no focus on security issues, to an area of increasing tensions where Russia, China, NATO, and the United States are all racing for influence.
Wieslander is also joined in the discussion by Dr. Leslie Vinjamuri, President & Chief Executive Officer, Chicago Council on Global Affairs as well as by Journalist Kenneth R. Rosen.
Further reading
Wed, Dec 4, 2024
How the Nordic-Baltic states are leading the way on European security
New Atlanticist By Anna Wieslander
Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden are becoming increasingly significant to security on the continent.
Tue, Nov 5, 2024
How Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO affects the High North
Issue Brief By Anna Wieslander
This issue brief explores the impact of Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership on the High North. Having Sweden and Finland in NATO strengthens the influence of the Alliance in the High North, as it responds to Russia's military buildup and China's regional interests. Deterring aggression while maintaining Arctic stability amidst rising geopolitical tensions will require new defense priorities and enhanced Nordic collaboration.