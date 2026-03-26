Wieslander on Swedish television

On Thursday, March 26, Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, appeared on Swedish television on TV4 Nyhetsmorgon to talk about the Joint Expeditionary Force ahead of the summit in Helsinki the same day.
Wieslander noted, among other things, that JEF is intended to intervene in “grey-zone situations”, when rapid action is required. It can operate across all domains and, in recent years, has come to place significantly greater emphasis on security in the High North.
Watch Wieslander from 01:02:05 into the stream to learn more (recorded in Swedish):
Further reading
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