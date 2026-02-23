Wieslander published in Royal Swedish Academy of War Sciences

On Monday, February 23, Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, was published in the Royal Swedish Academy of War Sciences.

In the piece, Wieslander argues that the new U.S. National Security Strategy, released by the Trump administration in November 2025, has left Europe squeezed from both the east and the west.

“To the east, Europe borders Russia, a revisionist state seeking to expand its political influence and territory at Europe’s expense,” writes Wieslander. At the same time, in the west, the United States “is signaling that it is preparing to hand over responsibility for the continent’s conventional defense to the Europeans,” while also “adopting a spheres-of-influence approach to the global order.”

