Wieslander speaks at NATO Public Forum in Madrid

On June 29th, Director for Northern Europe Anna Wieslander spoke at the NATO Public Forum in Madrid on the panel “Ambiguous Threats, Determined Responses: Countering Hybrid Threats against NATO Allies.” Ms. Wieslander discussed Sweden’s total-defence strategy along with panelists Lieutenant General Hans-Werner Wiermann, Director General for NATO International Military Staff and Irene Fellin, Special Representative of the Secretary General for Women, Peace and Security at NATO. The session was moderated by Lili Bayer, Senior Reporter at POLITICO Europe.

